11K NCR cops to secure Lent, summer break

MANILA: Starting the Holy Week on March 25 and within the summer vacation, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will deploy over 11,347 police officers and force multipliers to ensure order and safety. In a statement over the weekend, NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police officers will be more visible and will help manage traffic and other related public safety services near transportation terminals, places of worship, malls, markets, commercial areas, and parks. Nartatez said the NCRPO expects a surge of travelers to and from Metro Manila. Nartatez said they have collaborated with local government units, other law enforcement agencies and private stakeholders to establish a comprehensive security framework. There will also be Police Assistance Desks in places of convergence. 'As the nation observes these significant occasions, the NCRPO stands ready to uphold its duty to maintain law and order,' Nartatez said. Source: Philippines News Agency