118K Soccksargen tech voc graduates in 2019 now employed

About 118,000 graduates of various technical vocational (tech voc) programs in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) last year have already landed jobs locally and abroad.

Rafael Abrogar II, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) 12 director, said Wednesday the employed graduates represent about 88 percent of the 134,371 who completed the skills training programs facilitated by the agency in 2019.

He said the data was based on the preliminary result of the Survey of Employability of Technical and Vocational Education and Training Graduates (SETG) released by the TESDA Planning Office.

The 88 percent employment rate was the second highest in the country (for 2019), he said in a statement.

Abrogar said the high employment rate among local tech voc graduates shows that their accredited schools and training institutions were producing quality and highly skilled workers.

He said it was an indication that the agency's efforts to link tech voc graduates with potential domestic or local and foreign employers were gaining ground.

In the region, he said, several companies had already sought their assistance for the hiring of quality skilled workers.

Most of the firms were engaged in construction related projects under the national government's flagship Build, Build, Build program, he said.

Last year, private contractor Vicente T. Lao Construction Corp. partnered with TESDA 12 to help meet its manpower requirement for the delayed city international airport terminal rehabilitation project.

Abrogar said they would continue this year the partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment in matching tech voc graduates with local industries through various programs, among them the World Cafe of Opportunities.

World Cafe of Opportunities is a job fair that aims to connect government and private companies to tech voc graduates.

Abrogar said they will make sure that tech voc graduates would not only gain skills but land jobs as well, based on their marching orders from TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro LapeAa.

The primary purpose of technical education and skills training is employment, he added, quoting LapeAa.

Source: Philippines News Agency