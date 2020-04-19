116 more Pinoys abroad infected with coronavirus

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday reported that 116 more Filipinos abroad are infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa to almost 1,000, with 334 of the cases verified by the DOH-International Health Regulations.

“With 25 new deaths from the Americas and Europe, this is the highest reported number of deaths in two weeks. Figures today also breach the 500-mark for patients under treatment, with recoveries at 259,” the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA also confirmed the death of Philippine Honorary Consul General in Stockholm Erik Belfrage from complications due to Covid-19.

“While we mourn yet another fallen diplomat, the DFA remains committed to ensuring the welfare of our people, monitoring their status and assisting their needs through our continuous repatriation efforts,” it said.

Source: Philipines News Agency