114 TECHNICAL OFFICERS TO BE STATIONED AT DISTRICT OFFICES IN SABAH TO MONITOR SMALL PROJECTS

A total of 114 technical officers will be stationed at all 38 district offices throughout Sabah to monitor the development of small projects in the districts.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said three contract technical officers, namely one engineer and two assistant engineers, will be placed at each district office.

"Previously, the federal government has delegated authority to enable the district officials to carry out small government projects themselves, especially under the Prime Minister's Department and so on, but the projects cannot be implemented properly due to constraints.

"We hope these problems can be resolved (and) all the development projects that have been set in the respective districts can be implemented as soon as possible," he told reporters after launching the Bicara Kemerdekaan programme at Sekolah Menengah Agama Toh Puan Hajjah Rahmah here today.

Meanwhile, he said the Bicara Kemerdekaan programme should be organised in every school to ensure students appreciate the true meaning of independence,

"It is very important that the students know the struggles of our forefathers in fighting for the country's independence,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency