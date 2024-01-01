112 netted, P3.1-M shabu seized in Region 7 before new year

CEBU: The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Central Visayas seized a total of PHP3.1 million of suspected shabu and arrested 112 illegal drug personalities during a three-day anti-criminality campaign before the New Year. The anti-drug sting occurred on Dec. 28 to 30, said Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, regional director of Police Regional Office (PRO)-7 in a press statement. 'After the recent confiscation of massive amounts of drugs, this PRO is confident that the drug demand and supply in the region have significantly reduced,' he said. Meanwhile, police operations also resulted in the apprehension of 164 illegal gamblers and confiscated PHP17,627 worth of bet money. Also, Alberin said the police arrested 12 individuals for carrying unregistered firearms while they seized a total of 127 unlicensed firearms during the operations also conducted before the New Year. Source: Philippines News Agency