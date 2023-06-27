11 vape shops in Agusan Norte found compliant with RA 11900

The Department of Trade and Industry in Agusan del Norte (DTI-ADN) has tightened its monitoring among the 11 existing vape shops in the province and in this city. In a statement Tuesday, the DTI-ADN said its monitoring activities include random checking of the physical validation and compliance of vape shops to required business documents for legal operations. 'The move is under the provisions of Republic Act (RA) No. 11900, or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act,' the DTI-ADN said. The measure regulates the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use, and communication of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products, and novel tobacco products. The DTI-ADN said most of the 11 vape shops in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, and Butuan City are deemed compliant with the provisions of RA 11900, as well as the implementing rules and regulations of RA Nos. 11346 and 11467. RA 11346 mandates the increase of excise tax on tobacco products, and the imposition of excise tax on heated tobacco products and vapor products; while RA 11467 is an amendment to several provisions of RA No. 8424, or the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997. As defined by law, the DTI-ADN said the selling of vape shops within 100 meters away from schools, public playgrounds, youth hostels, and recreational facilities with frequent visibility of minors is strictly prohibited. The agency also reminded consumers to look for signage and graphic designs required to be displayed in vape shops. The signage and graphic designs indicate 'The sale or distribution of Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products to or by persons below 18 years of age is illegal' and 'Vape products are harmful and contain nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.'

Source: Philippines News Agency