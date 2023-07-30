11 RESTAURANTS RECEIVE THAI SELECT AWARD FROM DITP MALAYSIA

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) Malaysia announced the qualification and recognition of 11 additional restaurants this year for Thai SELECT Restaurants, the renowned symbol of authentic Thai cuisine and cultural excellence.

DITP Malaysia in a statement said the 11 additional Thai SELECT restaurants included two in the Thai SELECT Signature Category, namely the Gai by Darren Chin and LA Moon restaurants in Kuala Lumpur.

"For Thai SELECT Classic Category awards were announced to Jatujak Bangkok Street Food, Mr. Tuk Tuk (IOI City Mall) and Tommy Thongchai restaurants in Selangor and few more in Kelantan, Johor Bahru and also in Brunei," read the statement.

This prestigious award ceremony held yesterday (July 29), marks a significant milestone in the continuous pursuit of culinary excellence and showcases the remarkable growth of Thai gastronomy across the globe.

The statement added that currently, they have a total of 26 Thai Select Restaurants in Malaysia and one in Brunei.

The DITP comes under the Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government.

"Several of the Thai SELECT Restaurants participated in the Thai Exhibition, Think Thailand held recently at Tropicana Gardens Mall from July 19 till 30.

"It was Malaysia’s largest Thai exhibition, which showcased the best of Thai cuisine and culture with Thai SELECT food highlights, cooking demonstrations, cooking classes and more in four themed zones over 70,000 sq ft," said the statement.

The exhibition also featured the first Thai pet products exhibition outside Thailand, putting the spotlight on pet foods, toys and accessories, as well as pet shows and competitions.

Meanwhile in the same statement, Director of DITP Malaysia Worawan Wanwil said restaurants with this prestigious Thai SELECT award experience a significant boost in their business.

"This award increases brand recognition because people trust the authentic taste of Thai cuisine. If any restaurant is interested in learning more about the benefits of Thai SELECT, do contact DITP Malaysia directly," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency