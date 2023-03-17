11 PNP officials get new assignments in latest reshuffle

Eleven ranking police officials have been included in the latest reorganization in the Philippine National Police (PNP). Based on PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr.'s order that took effect Friday, Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 (Central Visayas) director Brig. Gen. Jerry Bearis was reassigned to the Aviation Security Group and would be exchanging posts with Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin. Also covered by the order were Maj. Gen. Oliver Enmodias who was relieved from the Area Police Command (APC) Northern Luzon (NL) and would now head the Directorate for Research and Development; Brig. Gen. Mafelino Bazar from PRO Cordillera to APC-NL; and Brig. Gen. Alden Bacarra Delvo from APC- Eastern Mindanao to PRO 11 (Davao). Also assigned to new posts were Brig. Gen. Joel Doria who was designated as PRO-Mimaropa chief. He replaced Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia who was assigned to the Anti-Cybercrime Group. Brig. Gen. Limuel Obon was designated as PRO 5 (Bicol), replacing Brig. Gen. David Peredo Jr., who was reassigned to the PRO-Cordillera. Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Benjamin Silo Jr. was designated as the new head of the Civil Security Group while Brig. Gen. Andrew Diwayan Cayad was assigned to the Directorate for Operations.

Source: Philippines News Agency