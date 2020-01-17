11 persons nabbed, drug den ‘dismantled’ in Maguindanao

Police authorities have arrested 11 persons during a law enforcement operation against a suspected drug den in a village in Bongo Island here on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Ibrahim Jambiran, Parang town police chief, said the local police had earlier received a tip from a concerned citizen about the existence of a drug den managed by couple Norie and Uyag Kutungan.

Jambiran said the tipoff alleged that the drug den is located in Barangay Litayen in Bongo Island, some 10 km. off the shorelines of Parang.

After verifying and validating the report, he said they conducted a surprise raid at 2:30 p.m. and arrested 11 persons who were inside the drug den.

Those nabbed were identified as Norie Kutungan, 51; Ruiben Kamdan, 55; Titing Panda, 37; Adonis Kamdan, 38; Gani Sumagka, 42; Alimudin Biruar, 42; Johnson Parcol, 24; Najar Amri, 37; Ansari Kusain, 28; Hamdi Mohammad, 35; and Kastingting Abang, all of Barangay Litayen.

Kutungan's wife, Uyag, who allegedly co-managed the drug den, escaped during the operation, Jambiran said.

They were caught in the act of holding a pot session inside the house of Kutungan, he said of the arrested suspects, adding that they yielded four sachets of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 were being prepared against the suspects who were detained at the Parang police detention facility

Source: Philippines News Agency