11 ex-rebels get almost P1-M in gov’t aid

A total of 11 former rebels (FRs) received checks amounting to PHP86,000 each on Tuesday from the head of the government’s Task Force Balik Loob, which oversees the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

Undersecretary Reynaldo Mapagu of the Department of National Defense presided over the ceremony which was held after his meeting with Calabarzon’s military officers and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) officials.

During his interaction with the FRs, Mapagu said “the government’s sincerity and commitment to deliver your E-CLIP benefits will never falter, even in the advent of this deadly Covid-19 pandemic.”

He assured the FRs that “your reintegration to mainstream society will be monitored by the government, particularly your safety as well as those of your families.”

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr., commander of the Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, said a total of 604 former rebels have already turned over 114 firearms to government security forces since E-CLIP’s maiden implementation in Luzon and Visayas on Aug. 14, 2018 at Tanauan City, Batangas.

He said out of the total number of surrenderers, 144 surfaced this year, 109 of whom came from Region 4-A while the remaining 35 were from Mindoro Provinces. These returnees yielded 25 firearms to the government security forces.

“All in all, around PHP16.262 million worth of grants, have been distributed to our former rebels,” he said.

“The former rebels under our care, and those who will decide to give up the armed struggle in the coming days, will be assisted by our troops in claiming their benefits, ensuring their safety and promoting their well-being as they rejoin our society as responsible and productive Filipinos,” he added.

Burgos expressed optimism that more terrorists will return to the fold of government in the coming days as many in the underground movement’s rank are demoralized because of the recent signing of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Under E-CLIP, qualified former rebels can avail up to PHP700,000 worth of government grants which they can use to start in living peaceful lives after turning their backs from the underground movement.

