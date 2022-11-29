11 cops safe in Negros Occidental road accident

BACOLOD CITY : Eleven personnel of the 604th Company of the Philippine National Police Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB-6) have safely returned to their respective units after sustaining injuries when their service vehicle figured in a road accident at Barangay Caningay in Candoni town, Negros Occidental province on Monday.

Lt. Judesses Catalogo, public information officer of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO), in a virtual press briefing on Tuesday, said the policemen were slightly injured and immediately discharged after seeking treatment at a hospital in the neighboring Kabankalan City.

“As of last night, they were declared as outpatients after undergoing tests. They only had minor injuries. They have already returned to their respective units,” he added.

Those injured were identified as Patrolmen Jerome Tolentino, Joey Bana-ag, Eric Abela, Bryan Ambaja, Jared King Dadivas, and Immam James Apucay, the driver.

Others were Corporals Mark Jil Salazar, John Arevalo, Regie Tacdoro, Noriel Vergara, and Kenneth Valiao.

They were among the 16 passengers of the JMC troop carrier, loaned by the Sipalay city government, conducting routine road patrol at around 11 a.m. on Monday.

The vehicle turned upside down after overshooting a curved portion of the national road and crashing into the roadside.

The injured policemen were first brought to the Candoni Rural Health Unit and later referred to the Holy Mother of Mercy Hospital in Kabankalan Cit

Source: Philippines News Agency