11.5K teachers hired in 2022: DepEd

MANILA: A total of 11,580 teachers were hired and a total of 5,000 administrative officer items were created to unburden teachers with administrative loads this year, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Sunday.

In its year-end accomplishment report submitted to Malacañang, the DepEd said 15,331 teachers and school leaders received graduate scholarships while 17,636 were trained in early-grade language literacy.

A total of 161,700 teachers also completed the National Educators’ Academy of the Philippines (NEAP) subsidized teaching courses and 31,700 teachers underwent Teacher Induction Program.

NEAP is an attached agency of DepEd and is responsible for the design, development and delivery of professional development for teachers, school leaders and other teaching-related personnel.

The DepEd also prepared the National Learning Recovery Plan to guide regions, divisions and schools to address learning deficiencies due to pandemic-related disruptions.

“…The proposed policy is anchored on learning remediation and intervention, professional development, health, safety and mental wellness,” DepEd said.

DepEd Assistant Secretary Ruby Torio earlier said the plan includes extending the school calendar, establishing a learning support center in schools and community-based learning spaces, conducting summer learning remediation and intervention programs and hiring additional learning support aides.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has cited the importance of supporting teachers and not “scrimping on the amount” for the children’s education as the country’s future lies on them.

In a September meeting with the Filipino community in New York, Marcos said the DepEd has been actively working on strengthening the Philippines’ education system so that Filipino children would be prepared wherever they go.

He, in several speeches, said the Philippines must do better in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses

Source: Philippines News Agency