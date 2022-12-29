10K qualified children of GSIS members to receive educational aid

MANILA: The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) on Thursday announced that it is set to release PHP100 million worth of financial assistance to qualified children of GSIS members through the GSIS Educational Subsidy Program (GESP) for academic year 2022 to 2023.

GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said 10,000 beneficiaries will each receive an educational subsidy of PHP10,000 per academic year.

“We share President Marcos’s view that education is the foundation of a prosperous nation. Kaya naman nais naming mabigyang ginhawa ang aming mga miyembro na nagpapa-aral ng kanilang mga anak sa kolehiyo. Nawa ay makabawas ito sa kanilang gastusin (That is why we want to give comfort to our members who send their children to college. May this ease their burden on their expenses),” Veloso said.

Veloso said out of the 10,000 GESP beneficiaries, 1,235 grantees are from the National Capital Region; 2,212 grantees are from Northern Luzon; 2,251 grantees are from Southern Luzon; 2,005 grantees are from the Visayas; and 2,297 grantees are from Mindanao.

He said the beneficiaries were selected based on the members’ employment status, annual basic salary and loan payments.

A total of 12,140 applications nationwide was received by the GSIS.

Likewise, the qualified children of members are enrolled in any year level of a 4- or 5-year course in a Commission on Higher Education-registered private or public institution with a general weighted average of 80 percent.

GESP recipients are required to submit duly signed and notarized GESP agreement, information sheet with two copies of the student’s latest 2×2 ID pictures, and Land Bank of the Philippines account number.

These requirements must be submitted to the nearest GSIS office within 60 calendar days from the publication of the list of qualified students in the GSIS website or official social media account.

The list of qualified grantees for AY 2022-2023 may be viewed through the GSIS website (www.gsis.gov.ph).

Considering education as one of its priorities, the GSIS recently released PHP10 million for 25 public schools in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) under its Adopt-A-School Program (ASP) as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Like President Marcos, Veloso said GSIS also sees education as the “bedrock of a prosperous society,” and has increased the assistance for each school to PHP400,000 this year, from PHP200,000 in 2014, to provide assistive devices such as computers, internet connectivity and educational tools.

“Our public schools need our support and assistance especially after the reopening of face-to-face classes in November. In selecting the schools that do not have enough funds and must therefore be prioritized, we closely coordinated with the DepEd,” Veloso said.

Source: Philippines News Agency