10K cops deployed for poll duties in Bicol

More than 10,000 police forces were deployed to the six provinces of the Bicol Region to help ensure peace and order as the campaign period for the Oct. 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) started Thursday, the Police Regional Office 5 (PRO5) said. In an interview, Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said the personnel are strategically positioned to oversee the situation in the 3,471 barangays and swiftly respond to any incidents. "As a deputized agency of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), PRO5 will facilitate the implementation of guidelines to provide the public with a credible and fair electoral process," Calubaquib said. Aside from the deployed personnel, PRO5 has assured the availability and serviceability of logistical support units of patrol cars, transport vehicles, trucks, rescue vehicles, ambulances and a special purpose vehicle. "At least 300 new firearms donated by the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. will also be used by our personnel," Calubaquib said. Checkpoints are still being enforced jointly with the Comelec as the gun ban remains in effect, she said, adding that 48 violators have already been arrested from Aug. 28 to Oct. 18. The gun ban enforcement has also resulted in the confiscation of 51 assorted firearms, 11 deadly weapons and 490 rounds of ammunition, while 49 cases have been filed in courts. One of the 48 persons nabbed is facing two charges for illegal possession of firearms, Calubaquib said. Under Comelec guidelines, the campaign period for the BSKE is from Oct. 19 to 28.

Source: Philippines News Agency