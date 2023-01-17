10ID vows ‘eradication’ of remaining NPA unit in Davao Region

DAVAO CITY: The Army’s 10th Infantry Division (ID) has pledged the "total eradication" of the weakened communist New People's Army (NPA) Guerilla Front 57 (GF57) "soonest."

Maj. Gen. Nolasco Mempin, the 10ID commander, issued the vow Monday during the unit’s first command conference for this year at Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr. in Davao de Oro.

Mempin ordered 10ID brigade and battalion commanders to finish the remaining NPA threat “the soonest possible time.”

"Let us remain vigorous and resolute in all our efforts in establishing a culture of security, and deliver a strong message to all forms of threats that they have no place in the entire area of responsibility of Joint Task Force Agila," he said.

Mempin also emphasized the importance of intelligence-driven operations in hunting down the remaining NPA and sustaining the collaboration with the local chief executives through the respective Task Forces in Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict.

He also cited various mechanisms to prevent the NPA resurgence in communities and further sustain the gains of being an insurgency-free Davao region.

In 2022, the 10ID managed to break up four guerilla fronts, four sub-regional committees, and three NPA sub-regional guerilla units of Sentro De Grabidad of the Regional Operations Command (ROC) and the Regional Headquarters-Southern Mindanao Regional Committee.

At least 34 encounters also transpired in the 10ID area of responsibility that led to the neutralization of 445 NPA rebels, 19 of whom were killed, 27 captured and 399 surrendered

