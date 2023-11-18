108 top high school achievers in Dinagat get incentives

The provincial government of Dinagat Islands recognized 108 top performing senior high school students by providing cash incentives on Friday. Dinagat Islands Governor Nilo Demerey Jr., in an interview on Saturday, said the cash incentives for academic excellence can motivate other students to work harder and strive for better performance in their studies. Of the 108 top achievers who received incentives, 46 were honored as top 1 achievers and 62 as top 2 achievers. Each top 1 achiever received PHP5,000 while a top 2 achiever got PHP3,000. 'This program is seen to inspire our high school students to set higher goals and put more effort into their studies,' Demerey said. He added that the incentives will also boost the confidence of high school students. 'The provincial government hopes that our students will also develop positive attitude towards their studies and encourage them to explore further academic opportunities,' the governor said. 'Parents take pride in the accomplishments of their children. We also see this activity as a recognition for the parents seeing the fruits of hard work and dedication of their children in schools,' Demerey added. Source: Philippines News Agency