105-year-old man succumbs to Covid-19 in Western Visayas

A 105-year-old man from Maasin, Iloilo was one of the two reported deaths from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Western Visayas.

The Department of Health – Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) 6 (Western Visayas) said the two deaths increased the region’s Covid-19 mortality rate to 78 as of Tuesday.

The fatalities were both elderly – the 105-year-old man died on August 26 while a 79-year-old woman from Bacolod City passed away on August 30.

“He was admitted (to) the Western Visayas Medical Center and has an underlying condition,” regional epidemiologist, Dr. Jessie Glen Alonsabe, said in a virtual presser.

Alonsabe added that the region has recorded 158 new confirmed cases and 92 new recoveries.

The new cases raised the region’s total cumulative cases to 4,842, with 2,365 active cases and 2,399 recoveries.

The new confirmed cases were from the 1,063 laboratory results released by the sub-national and molecular laboratories in the region.

Iloilo City logged the highest new cases with 66 followed by Negros Occidental with 41 and Bacolod City with 30. The rest of the cases were from Iloilo province with 15, Capiz has five, and Antique has one.

Further, 130 of the new cases were local transmission, 22 were locally stranded individuals (LSIs), five were returning overseas Filipinos and one was an authorized person outside of residence (APOR).

Meanwhile, Bacolod City has recorded the highest recoveries with 77. Iloilo province followed with 12, Antique with two, and Aklan with one.

Source: Philippines News Agency