101 of 191 cases recover from oil spill-related illnesses – DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 14 more individuals who were affected by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro. In a media briefing, DOH officer in charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the dates of data collection were from March 2 to 20, 2023. "Last week we had a total of 176 cases, ngayon po mayroon na po tayong total na (now we have a total of) 191 cases," she said. The most common symptoms among the cases include dermatological concerns, dizziness, respiratory issues and stomachache. "We have 101 out of the 191 cases have recovered already from their symptoms pero 'yung iba po continuous ang monitoring natin (but we have continuous monitoring for others)," Vergeire said. Only one case was hospitalized due to exacerbation of asthma during the first week of the oil spill. The case was discharged a day after admission to the hospital. Air quality monitoring, water sampling and oil specimen tests have been conducted by concerned agencies. On Feb. 28, MT Princess Empress, a tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil capsized and caused a spill in the waters of Oriental Mindoro

Source: Philippines News Agency