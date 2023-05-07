10,000 MAF VETERANS TO RECEIVE PJM AWARD EVERY YEAR – ADLY

About 10,000 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans are expected to receive the Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) award every year, from 2,500 people annually, previoulsy.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said this followed the announcement by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan recently to delegate the power of awarding to the commanders of the three branches in the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

He said that to date, 122,000 ATM veterans are eligible for the award, with about 82,000 of them not getting it yet.

“From this year onwards, we are targeting 10,000 MAF veterans to receive the PJM award every year,” he told reporters after presenting the PJM award to 416 recipients here today.

Also present was ATM Veteran Affairs Department director-general Major-General Zambery Jefry Darus.

Adly also called on ATM veterans who are eligible to receive the award, but have not received it, to apply for it immediately according to the existing process.

In thanking the PJM recipients for their service and contributions to the country, he said the awarding of the award is one of the initiative in line with the Defence Ministry Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

The PJM award is a testament of the courage, bravery and loyalty of ATM personnel in contributing to Malaysia’s freedom from Communists’ threat.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency