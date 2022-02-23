﻿100 kids with comorbidities vaxxed in Olongapo City

At least 100 children with comorbidities in Olongapo City were inoculated on Monday during the kickoff of a three-day rollout of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination for kids 5 to 11 years old.

The inoculation was held at the James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital, where the venue was decorated with a party-like theme complete with toys and balloons.

Health workers were wearing colorful headgear to ease the anxiety of the children while being vaccinated.

After receiving the vaccine, the kids proceeded to the post-vaccination area for monitoring of any possible adverse effects.

“We will monitor them for about 20 minutes,” Dr. Anna Figuerrez, immunization coordinator of the City Health Office (CHO)-Olongapo said in an interview.

Children also received treats after being administered with the Pfizer vaccine.

Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. urged more parents to bring their children for vaccination.

The mayor, however, said no walk-ins are allowed and parents must register online first in order to be scheduled.

“Scheduled ito and hindi pwede ang walk-in kaya magpa-rehistro na po kayo sa para po makakuha kayo ng schedule (This is scheduled and walk-in is not allowed. Thus, please register to

On Tuesday, the vaccination for 5-11 years old children without comorbidities will start at the SMX Convention Center-Olongapo where 500 kids per day will be accommodated.

Source: Philippines News Agency