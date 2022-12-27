100 ex-rebels in Aurora denounce NPA’s lies, deception

BALER, Aurora: At least a hundred former members and supporters of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in this province have withdrawn their support from the communist terrorist organization and pledged allegiance to the national government.

In a peace rally conducted in front of the municipal government of San Luis on Monday, the former rebels and supporters expressed their collective sentiments against the atrocities, lies and deceptions being committed by the communist terrorist organization.

“Ka Adim”, a former vice commanding officer of the NPA in this province, said on Tuesday that their group held the peace rally to demonstrate their strong stand against the terrorist acts of the communist organization.

“Ayaw naming may masirang buhay at kinabukasan ng mga kabataan. Gusto namin mapanatili ang tunay na landas sa kapayapaan (We do not want the future and lives of the youth be destroyed and we want to maintain the true path towards peace),” he said in an interview.

Ka Adim is also the overall president of six people’s organizations that joined the peace rally, namely IPs Association, Solo Parents Association, Samahan ng Magsasaka ng Camalatan Nonong Sr., Nagkakaisang Mamamayan sa Dicaluyongan Association, Masaganang Perlas ng Silanganan ng Aurora Province Association and Sambayanan Association.

“Ka Eric”, a member of the Nagkakaisang Mamamayan sa Dicaluyongan Association, said his group fully supports the peace and nation-building efforts of the government.

“Do not support the terrorist organization. They must disappear because they disturb the peaceful living of the people of Aurora,” he said.

Ka Eric said most of those recruited by communist terrorist organizations were students of various schools and universities.

“They just disappeared and their lives became meaningless. But it is not too late and we have hope. We cannot solve the problem through armed conflict,” he added.

Meanwhile, “Ka Norma”, a former CPP-NPA sympathizer, recalled the times when the CPP-NPA was sowing terror in the province.

“The terrorist organization staged hostilities to include the killings of civilians, burning of private vehicles owned by businessmen, the sabotage on public establishments and vital installations that severely affected innocent civilians. We do not want it to happen again,” she said.

“Ka Diego”, a member of the Solo Parents Association, for his part, said they are ready to help and support the programs of government.

Source: Philippines News Agency