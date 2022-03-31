﻿100 ex-MILF members complete skills, livelihood training

Former Moro armed rebels who returned to civilian life were the beneficiaries of a month-long skills training provided by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Engr. Ruby Andong, director-general of BARMM’s Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education – Technical Education and Skills Development (MBHTE-TESD), said Thursday that some 100 decommissioned Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants and their family members completed short courses on electrical installation and maintenance and organic fertilizer production.

The trainees received their certificates in Talayan, Maguindanao, Wednesday.

“After years of being in the MILF struggle, they are now into livelihood and socio-economic activities to normalize their lives,” Andong said.

Andong said that since some of the decommissioned MILF combatants are senior citizens who are not capable to participate in skills training, MBHTE-TESD allowed their families to join the program.

The Al-Mani Farmers’ Cooperative (AFC) and Mamasapano Technical Vocational Education and Training Center (MTVETC) provided the training.

“We are glad to be part of this program, so our former combatants can have skills needed for them to earn a decent income,” Engr. Mansor Akmad, the MTVETC administrator, said.

Faisal Kaingko, 37, from Cotabato City, who worked hard in completing his training on electrical installation was elated with his newfound skill.

“Bakit ngayon lang ito nangyari, libre at siguradong makakatulong sa amin (Why it only happened now, it’s free and will help us for sure),” he said.

Since January 2022, MBHTE-TESD has trained 1,394 MILF combatants and their families who have completed courses in welding, electrical installation and maintenance, agricultural farming, dressmaking, cookery, shielded metal arcs welding, and other skills training that will yield to employment.

Source: Philippines News Agency