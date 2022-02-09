﻿10-yr T-bond rate tracks rise in US treasuries yield

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said the increase in the rate of 10-year Treasury bond (T-bond) Tuesday is marginal and is within secondary market rates.

The average rate of the debt paper moved to 5.093 percent from 4.831 percent previously.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) offered it for PHP35 billion, and the auction committee made a full award. Total tenders amounted to PHP51.077 billion.

In a Viber message to journalists, de Leon said the average rate of the securities is “marginally higher than secondary level as local rates track climb in US treasuries.”

“Market remains defensive with anticipated higher US CPI (consumer price index) print in January, adding more pressure for Fed to act hawkish,” she said.

At the end of last week’s trading, the yield of the US 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.84 percent from 1.76 percent as of late Wednesday.

