10 suspects nabbed, 3 drug dens dismantled in Zambo Sibugay

Authorities have arrested 10 suspects and seized some PHP394,400 worth of illegal drugs as they dismantled three drug dens in separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga Sibugay province, a top police official said Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Neil Alinsañgan, Police Regional Office-9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) director, said a court-ordered search operation led to the arrest of three suspects Tuesday afternoon at Barangay Poblacion in Ipil town, Zamboanga Sibugay. Alinsañgan identified them as Analyn Mariano, 43, Richard Flores, 31, and John-John Ordeniza, 32. He said the first raided drug den yielded some 15 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP102,000 and other pieces of evidence. Also on the same day, the raid on the second drug den in the same village resulted in the arrest of Flordelis Agapay Bulabon, 30; Richel Mauricio Bulabon, 34; and Edmond Mauricio Bulabon, 35. A team of police, Army, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives seized some 13 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP88,400. Around the same time, Alinsañgan said the raid on the third drug den also in Barangay Poblacion led to the arrest of Mary Joy Dela Peña, 47, Merhaya Isnani, 21, and Mary Ann Sabturani, 21. The anti-drug operation yielded some 10 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP68,000. Meanwhile, Alinsañgan said that another suspect, Khiaser Dela Cerna was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Don Andres, Ipil. Dela Cerna, 20, yielded some 20 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP136,000 and other pieces of evidence, police said. Alinsañgan said all the arrested suspects were detained pending the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency