10 new Covid-19 cases in Bataan

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Thursday reported 10 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections in Bataan, pushing its total to 222.

Of the 10 new cases, five are children – a three-year-old, a seven-year-old, and a nine-year-old, all girls, from Samal town; as well as a 10-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy from neighboring Orani town.

The others are a 41-year-old male overseas Filipino worker from Morong town; a 22-year-old woman from Mariveles town; and a 19-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man, and a 35-year-old woman, all from Samal.

The 10 new cases raise the total number of active cases to 54.

The PHO also reported three recoveries – a 47-year-old man from Dinalupihan, a 44-year-old male from Abucay, and a 35-year-old male from Orani — bringing the total to 158.

The total number of deaths from the disease stayed at 10.

Meanwhile, Samal Mayor Aida Macalinao sought intensified contact tracing and the exercise of more safety protocols after the municipality registered six new infections.

Macalinao said contact tracing conducted by the municipal health office showed that one of the patients attended a birthday party and wake in two villages in the town.

“Aming pakiusap na manatili sa mga tahanan, iwasan ang mass gathering, maging malinis palagi sa pamamagitan ng paghuhugas ng kamay na may sabon at tubig, magsuot ng face mask, at isabuhay ang safe physical distancing (Please stay home, avoid mass gatherings, promote cleanliness by washing your hands with soap and water, wear a face mask, and practice safe physical distancing,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency