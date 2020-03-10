10 nabbed in buy-bust ops in Bacolod City

A total of 10 persons were arrested in a series of drug buy-busts by operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) in the past three days, police reports have showed.

On Monday night, personnel of Police Stations 2 and 3 apprehended three of the four suspects during the operation in Purok Nami-Nami, Barangay Banago.

At 7:20 p.m., an undercover policeman bought PHP300 worth of suspected shabu from the group, leading to the arrest of Raquel Galgarin, 28; Arlie Galgarin, 29; and Armando Galgarin, 56. Aron Natuel, 55, a street level pusher, evaded arrest.

The operatives seized eight sachets of the drug weighing about 20 grams and valued at PHP160,000.

At 12:15 a.m. on the same day, Joenel Vallangca, 38, was arrested by personnel of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) in Sitio Sibucao, Barangy Banago. The other suspect, Raymart Maat, however, fled.

The two, after selling shabu worth PHP500 to a poseur-buyer, yielded nine small elongated sachets of the same prohibited substance valued at PHP18,000.

Meanwhile, operatives of Police Station 8 arrested Ronrick Banaban, 29, in Purok Lawayan, Barangay Banago at around 12:30 a.m.

Banaban, a newly-identified street-level drug pusher, sold PHP300 in shabu to an undercover police officer.

He also yielded seven large sachets of the prohibited substance weighing about 13 grams, with an estimated value of PHP117,000.

On Saturday, four persons were arrested in Purok Dughan, Barangay 10 by operatives of Police Station 1 at around 11:30 p.m.

Nabbed were Arturo Espina III, 27, a high-value target; Arjay Figueroa, 44; John Rey Almohea, 31; and Brian Jarobilla, 30.

They yielded six small sachets of shabu valued at PHP11,000 along with the PHP100 buy-bust money and several drug paraphernalia.

Around 5 a.m. of the same day, Theodore Panisales was arrested in Purok KBS Memorial, Barangay Sum-ag after selling PHP300 worth of shabu to a poseur-buyer.

Panisales, 29, also yielded seven small sachets of shabu valued at PHP20,000 to operatives of Police Station 9.

Source: Philippines News Agency