10 Dabawenyos avail of agri-scholarship program

Ten students here have been selected for the Education Assistance for Youth (EAsY) Agri-Scholarship Program offered by the Department of Agriculture – Agricultural Training Institute (DA-ATI).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the City Information Office said of the 10 young Dabawenyos, two are members of the Indigenous Peoples (IP) community in Marilog District.

The 10 successful applicants are Honey Jean Curambao, Judy Ann Guitones, Trisha Nicole Lastimosa from Tugbok District; Anne Marie Mose, Elaiza Mose, Myriel Pocong, Erica Fate Lazura from Calinan District; Diana Manlangan and Chiane Fe Mansabanlay, both from Marilog District; and Rovelyn Edo from Toril District.

The scholarship program will cover four years of the scholar’s tertiary education and five years for those who will take the five-year BS Agricultural Biosystems Engineering course.

Leo Brian Leuterio, head of the Davao City Agriculturist’s Office (CAO), said EAsY is a college scholarship program to support children of small farmers and fisherfolk who want to pursue a degree program in Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, or other agri-related courses in any State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) in the country.

“Out of the 46 applicants in the whole region, Davao City got 10 slots. Two of them are from the IP community of Marilog District and both will take up BS in Agricultural Education,” Leuterio said.

“The scholarship would encourage young people to pursue agriculture. We took efforts to look for programs that support this objective – getting the youth into agriculture.”

He assured that the CAO would continue supporting and monitoring the students even after they have already passed the application stage.

“We will continue to monitor them to help them finish the courses they are in. So, there will come a time that they will become agricultural technologists in our city,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency