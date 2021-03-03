10 areas in Metro Cebu to experience DITO services March 8

Five cities and five towns in Metro Cebu will be the first to experience the services of DITO Telecommunity starting March 8, the company’s chief administrative officer on Tuesday announced.

Lawyer Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer of DITO Telecommunity Corporation, said in a media advisory circulated on social media that their “services will be made available” in 10 localities in Metro Cebu.

Cebu City, with a population of over six million, leads other localities that will experience the opening salvo of the services of the Philippines’ third telecommunications provider.

In southern Cebu, the local government units (LGUs) identified as among the places included in the initial rollout of services will be the cities of Carcar, Naga, and Talisay, and towns of San Fernando and Minglanilla.

The cities of Mandaue and Danao and the towns of Consolacion and Liloan in the north are also included in the launching of DITO’s services.

Services will also be experienced in five areas of Metro Davao, namely: cities of Davao, Panabo, Tagum, and Digos, and the town of Carmen.

“However, commercial activities of DITO beginning March 8 shall be in key cities in Visayas and Mindanao and will eventually make its way to the rest of the country (located within, of course, the more than 37 percent population coverage) in just a couple of months,” Tamano said.

On Aug. 24, 2020, the House of Representatives approved a measure renewing the franchise of the Dennis Uy-led Mislatel consortium, presently known as the DITO Telecommunity Corporation, for another 25 years.

On July 8, 2019, President Rodrigo Duterte awarded the formerly known as Mislatel consortium the permit to operate as the Philippines’ third telecommunications provider.

DITO Telecommunity is composed of Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp., Udenna Corp, and China Telecom.