1-year-old Covid-19 patient in UAE recovers

Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hjayceelyn M. Quintana expressed happiness over the negative test result for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) of a one-and-a-half-year-old Filipino baby, three weeks after both he and his mother were informed that they were positive of the disease and started treatment.

This makes Zaine the youngest Filipino Covid-19 survivor in the UAE, based on information received by the Embassy.

Zaine’s mother experienced very mild symptoms during isolation while the baby did not exhibit any symptoms at all but was found positive seven times when tested by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.

“I have known Zaine since he was born three months premature in October 2018 and have been personally praying for him since then. I thank God for giving Zaine another miracle,” Quintana said in a news release issued on Thursday.

She said all Filipinos in the UAE, including those at the embassy, feel and suffer the effects of Covid-19.

“We rejoice in the recovery of Zaine and join the family members of other Filipino Covid-19 patients in the UAE in celebrating the recuperation of their affected loved ones,” Quintana said.

She also urged all Filipinos in the UAE to remain vigilant in exercising Covid-19 precautions, such as hand washing, wearing face masks, social distancing, and avoiding going outside one’s home unnecessarily.

“At the same time, we join the families in mourning the loss of those Filipinos in UAE who succumbed to the virus,” Quintana said.

