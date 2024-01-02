1 tropical cyclone could develop in January, to be named ‘Aghon’

MANILA : One tropical cyclone could develop within the Philippine Area of Responsibility this month and will be named Aghon, the head of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tuesday. "It is rare that the country experiences a strong tropical cyclone in January. Most are tropical depression category due to the prevailing northeast monsoon," PAGASA administrator Nathaniel Servando told the Philippine News Agency in an interview. Aghon, he said, could recurve offshore and also make landfall over the eastern section of Southern Luzon and the Visayas. The country could experience two to five tropical cyclones from January to June, Servando said, noting that PAGASA forecasts possible cyclones for up to six months. There were 11 tropical cyclones in the country last year, according to Servando. He expressed hope that there would be fewer natural disasters, especially typhoons, floods, landslides, and storm surges in 2024. "I hope everyone will continue to be mindful of the changes in the weather and climate, and be prepared for the impacts of El Niño in the coming warm and drier months," Servando added. PAGASA earlier said at least 45 provinces could experience drought by March. Weather specialist Joey Figuracion earlier said areas experiencing drought have below-normal rainfall for five consecutive months or way below-normal rainfall for three months. The effects of El Niño would be gradually felt, and about 26 provinces, mostly in the Visayas and Mindanao, could experience a dry spell by end of January. Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Apayao, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Aurora, and Palawan are among the areas likely to experience dry spell, Figuracion said. Source: Philippines News Agency