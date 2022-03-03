﻿1 of 2 rescued kidnap victims in P’que wanted for fraud in Taiwan

MANILA – The Philippine National Police-Anti Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) on Wednesday said one of the rescued victims in a recent anti-kidnapping operation is a fugitive wanted for fraud in Taiwan.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas, PNP-AKG chief, said Taiwanese national Li You Ci, with alien ID card number W200394288, was arrested by AKG members on Tuesday by virtue of an arrest warrant from the Taiwan Kinmen District Prosecutors Office, in coordination with the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

“Documentation will be undertaken prior to her turnover to the BI for the deportation proceedings,” he said.

Li and another kidnap victim, Chinese national Zhou Xiang Qin, were rescued during the February 27 operation at a house in BF Homes, Parañaque City that resulted in the death of three unidentified Chinese suspects.

Dimas, meanwhile, said the kidnapping for ransom case against Lorriel Lozano, the caretaker of the safe house where the victims were found, and another cohort identified as Eunice Zarate was referred for inquest proceedings before the Department of Justice.

Zhou was kidnapped in Manila on February 3 while Li was abducted on February 14 in Pasay City.

The operation stemmed from the complaint of another kidnap victim Lin Qinchang who sought assistance from the Las Piñas City police after escaping from the kidnappers. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency