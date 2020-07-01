1 NPA rebel killed in clash in Zambo Sur town

Government troops killed a communist guerilla and recovered improvised explosive devices and a firearm following a firefight with a group of New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in the hinterlands of Zamboanga del Sur, officials said Tuesday.

Col. Leonel Nicolas, commander of the Army’s 102nd Infantry Brigade, said the clash ensued when the troops from the 97th, 42nd and 53rd battalions chanced upon some 40 NPA rebels while on combat operations Sunday afternoon in Barangay Piwan, Midsalip, Zamboanga de Sur.

Nicolas said the firefight lasted for about 25 minutes, after which the NPA rebels fled to different directions.

He said the troops recovered four IEDs fashioned out as landmines, a grenade, a rifle grenade, an M-14 rifle, magazines, and ammunition.

Lt. Col. Manaros Boransing, commander of the Army’s 97th Infantry Battalion, said the remains of a rebel killed during the clash were discovered early Monday near the encounter site.

Boransing said the gunmen belong to the communist NPA’s Platoon Kalaw and Main Regional Guerrilla Unit under the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee.

No one among the troops was neither killed nor wounded during the clash.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, commander of the 1st Infantry Division, urged the remaining terrorists to lay down their arms and return to the fold of the law.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said they will continue the mission of the command to achieve “long-lasting peace for the future generations.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for the trust and support you bestow upon us as we continue to venture towards the attainment of lasting peace and progress,” Sobejana added.

Source: Philippines News Agency