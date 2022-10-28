1 nabbed, P1.8-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga

Authorities have arrested one person and seized more than PHP1.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate anti-smuggling operations in this city and the province of Zamboanga del Sur, officials said Thursday.

The bulk of the confiscated contraband was seized by police and Bureau of Customs (BOC) personnel in Barangay Kasanyangan here.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said no one was arrested as the supposed owner managed to escape upon sensing the arrival of the joint police and BOC team Wednesday evening in the area.

Recovered during the operation were 50 master cases of assorted brands of smuggled cigarettes worth PHP1,750.000.

Meanwhile, Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao, said Jonathan Delliva, 34, was arrested while unloading smuggled cigarettes from a truck around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in Barangay New Labangan, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Seized from Delliva were five master cases and 95 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth PHP103,500.

Source: Philippines News Agency