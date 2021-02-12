1 killed, six others nabbed in Bulacan anti-drug ops

An armed drug dealer was killed and six more drug suspects were arrested in separate buy-busts by police operatives in this province on Wednesday.

Col. Lawrence Cajipe, provincial director of Bulacan Provincial Police Office, said on Thursday the suspect was identified as Danilo Reloks alias Apang, of Barangay Sta. Rosa 2, Marilao.

“The suspect fired at the operatives after a consummated drug transaction, prompting the police officers to retaliate that resulted in his death, Cajipe said in an interview.

Recovered from the suspect were 12 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu, a .22 caliber revolver without serial number, assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

Others arrested were King Darwin Ferrer, of Barangay Gumaoc Central and Alexander Samaniego, of Barangay Gayagaya, both in the City of San Jose Del Monte; Raymark San Antonio of Barangay Balite, San Miguel, Jaime Inocencio Leon of Barangay Batia, Bocaue; John Aldrin Cruz of Barangay Calapandayan, Subic, Zambales; and Marvic Lozendo of Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City.

Seized from the suspects were 18 heat-sealed sachets of shabu, two heat-sealed sachets of dried marijuana leaves and the buy-bust money.

The suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the Bulacan Crime Laboratory for examination.

The suspects are now facing illegal drugs raps.