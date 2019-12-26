1 firecracker-related injury recorded in Soccsksargen

Health personnel in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) only recorded a single case of firecracker-related injury in the run-up and during the Christmas Day revelry in the region.

Mohammad Zein Kali, violence and injury prevention program coordinator of the Department of Health (DOH) 12, said Thursday the lone injury case was recorded in Malungon town, Sarangani province last December 23.

Citing a report from the Malugon rural health unit, he said a 10-year-old boy suffered second-degree burns due to the explosion of a homemade firecracker.

Kali said there was no recorded injury or casualty from firecrackers and similar devices during the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations.

This is a huge accomplishment for the region because it means that our continuing advocacy against the use of firecrackers and fireworks has been gaining ground, he said in an interview.

Kali particularly cited the main message of this year's Oplan Iwas Paputok, which is for households to refrain from buying and using firecrackers and instead watch the community fireworks displays.

He also attributed the accomplishment to the intensified operations conducted by police units and other law enforcement units against illegal firecrackers and the enforcement of government regulations.

Executive Order 28, issued by President Rodrigo Duterte in June 2017, prohibits the use of firecrackers in households and instead promotes community fireworks displays.

Kali said they will continue with their partnership with the police and local government units to achieve the same results in the run-up and during the New Year's Eve celebration.

He said they will visit communities to conduct information and education activities, as well as distribute posters and materials.

This year's campaign focuses on the scare tactic, which entails the use of graphic pictures showing victims who had lost fingers and sustained serious injuries because of firecrackers.

We're again urging the public to shun buying and using firecrackers. Let's celebrate and meet the New Year safe and sound, Kali said.

The DOH-12 recorded a total of 27 firecracker-related injuries based on its monitoring from Dec. 21, 2018 to January 5 this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency