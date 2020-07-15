1 death reported among 77 new Covid cases in W. Visayas

An 80-year-old male patient who died on July 7 was among the 77 confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reported in Western Visayas on Wednesday.

Dra. Marie Jocelyn Te, spokesperson of the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD6) said the patient from Bo. Obrero in Lapuz district has no history of travel outside Iloilo.

However, he attended a gathering in late June. He suffered loose bowel movement, difficulty in breathing, and on and off fever on July 3.

He was brought to a hospital and was swabbed on July 6 but died the day after. His death brought the number of fatalities in the region to 12.

“All his folks have been advised to go on home quarantine,” Te said in a phone interview.

Apart from the deceased patient, 76 others were also found positive for Covid-19 from out of the 610 laboratory results that were released Wednesday by the three laboratories in Western Visayas.

Of the 76 positive other cases, 48 are locally stranded individuals (LSIs), 12 are returning overseas Filipino workers (ROFs) and 16 are locals.

Except for the deceased and a 32-year-old male LSI from Dumangas, Iloilo, all the other positive cases are asymptomatic and are all under facility quarantine, said Te.

The new cases raised the region’s active cases to 430, out of whom 379 are on facility quarantine, 15 under home quarantine, and 36 are still admitted in various health facilities.

The region also recorded 22 new recoveries composed of 15 LSIs, four ROFs, and three locals.

They brought the region’s recovered patients to 246.

Meanwhile, the Western Visayas Medical Center sub-national laboratory will focus on the previously received specimens to fast-track the processing of reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing in the region.

Specimens from July 14 to 17 will be rerouted to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital Molecular Laboratory while the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital will prioritize specimens from Negros Occidental and Bacolod City.

The RT-PCR confirmatory testing for all ROFs will be at the Qualimed Molecular Laboratory.

The DOH-CHD 6 shall continuously coordinate with the sub-national laboratories in the region and to ensure that the demand for testing is matched with the existing and upcoming capacities so that Covid-19 testing laboratories are maximized, the DOH advisory said.

Source: Philippines News Agency