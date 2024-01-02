1 dead, 61 hurt due to illegal firecracker use in Bicol

LEGAZPI: The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO5) on Tuesday reported 61 firecracker-related incidents with one fatality during the New Year celebration. In an interview, Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson, also said a total of 706 illegal firecrackers were seized across the region, mostly "mother rockets" or "boga" and "five stars". Camarines Sur had the highest number of confiscated firecrackers with 219, followed by Albay (114), Sorsogon (87), Camarines Norte (69), Catanduanes (57), Masbate (44), and Naga City (26). "Naging maayos ang kabuoang pagsalubong ng bagong taon sa Bicol ngunit may mang ilan-ilan pa ring naitalang nasugatan at isa ang binawian ng buhay dahil sa paggamit ng paputok. Ang nasawi ay kinilalang si Gerardo Sibulo, 57, ng Zone 1, Barangay San Isidro, Pamplona, Camarines Sur (New Year's Eve in Bicol went well, but one person died and some were injured due to firecrackers. The victim is identified as Gerardo Sibulo, 57, of Zone 1, Barangay San Isidro, Pamplona in Camarines Sur )," Calubaquib said. According to the report, the victim lit a "JLJ Aquino Flaming Balls", a three-cylinder firecracker also known as "whistle bomb" but it did not ignite. The victim tried to fix the firecracker but it suddenly exploded and hit his right face. He was immediately taken to Mother Seton Hospital in Naga City by his family members but died during treatment," she said in Filipino. "We intensified the 'Oplan Iwas Paputok' campaign throughout the region but unfortunately, there are still recorded injuries," Brig. Gen. Andre P. Dizon, PRO5 acting director, said. The injuries were caused by "piccolo", "five stars", "giant whistle bomb", "mother rocket" or "boga", "kwitis", and 13 other types of firecrackers. Source: Philippines News Agency