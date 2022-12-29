1 dead, 3 missing in Mati City landslide

DAVAO CITY: A villager died while three others remained missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rains hit Barangay Don Salvador Lopez, Mati City in Davao Oriental Wednesday morning.

In an interview Thursday, Mati information officer Ben Jason Tesiorna said the body of Cristituto Magmusa Paglanson was pulled out from the mud hours after the incident.

He said Paglanson, 62, was a “purok” leader of the place where the landslide occurred.

“The incessant rain the past days triggered the landslide,” Tesiorna said.

At least 86 personnel composed of rescuers, police, military and medical teams are currently in the landslide area to search for the three missing residents identified as Roberto Pelaez Ampo, 52, and two boys aged 15 and 14 years old.

Rescue operations are ongoing as of posting timer

Source: Philippines News Agency