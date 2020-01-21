1 dead, 3 hurt after boat sinks off Boracay waters

A Chinese national died while three others were sent to the hospital after a tourist boat sank off the coast of Boracay Island on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that its personnel from the Boracay sub-station managed to rescue 23 tourist passengers and three crew members from the capsized boat at 11:04 a.m.

The PCG said the members of the rescue team tried and failed to revive 45-year-old Hongfang Kuai after undergoing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Meanwhile, the three hospitalized tourists were Lu Kuaile,11; Gao Yue, 24; and Luo Meimei, 60.

After being brought to the nearest hospital for treatment, the PCG said the three hospitalized tourists have regained consciousness and are now in stable condition.

Following their rescue, the boat's crew members reported that the sinking occurred after the boat's outrigger broke due to strong winds.

The crew members reported that motorbanca 'Jocelyn 1' encountered strong winds that broke the boat's outrigger, causing it to capsize, the PCG said.

The PCG added that the other rescued tourists and crew members are also safe and in good physical condition.

Source: Philippines News Agency