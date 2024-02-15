1 dead, 22 hurt in shooting at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

WASHINGTON: The Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs was marred with a shooting spree on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding 22 others. "This is still an active investigation," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said during a press briefing. Graves said police have recovered firearms but did not disclose how many or their caliber. Three persons have been detained and are under investigation, the police officer said. The police identified the fatality as Liza Lopez-Galvan, a disc jockey who worked with a local radio station, KKFI 90.1. The shots were fired near Union Station. The White House immediately issued a statement condemning the incident. President Joe Biden also urged Congress to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines and strengthen background checks. "Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?" said Biden in a statement. Speaking at th e briefing, Mayor Quinton Lucas said all Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches and staff are safe and accounted for after the shooting. The National Football League offered sympathy over the shooting. "We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs. Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected," it said on X. Source: Philippines News Agency