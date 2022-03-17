﻿1.8K applicants sign up with PH Army in recruitment caravan

The Philippine Army (PA) on Tuesday announced that almost 1,800 aspirants have participated in its two-day recruitment caravan held at Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila last March 12 to 13.

“Some 1,212 aspiring enlisted personnel and 500 aspiring officers registered to take the pre-qualifying Armed Forces of the Philippines Service Aptitude Test (AFPSAT) during the weekend caravan. AFPSAT passers still need to hurdle interviews, physical fitness tests, trade tests, and physical, medical, and neuropsychiatric exams to determine if they are qualified for training,” PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement.

He added that the two-day recruitment caravan, which is headed by the Army Personnel Management Center, is part of the series of month-long activities to celebrate the PA’s 125th founding anniversary which is on March 22.

Trinidad also said that nine PA major units — Aviation Regiment, Armor Division, Signal Regiment, Civil Military Operations Regiment, 51st Engineer Brigade, Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), First Scout Ranger Regiment, Army Support Command, and the Army Artillery Regiment — joined the caravan and set-up recruitment booths, and static displays to inform Army aspirants about the diverse functions of soldiers in the organization.

“The Philippine Army Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs (OG9, PA) also set-up a booth for ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) cadets and aspiring members of the reserve force,” he added.

Trinidad also said that 138 applicants applied for civilian human resource posts at the booth of the Civilian Personnel Management Branch of the Philippine Army Office which is under the Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel (OG1, PA).

Source: Philippines News Agency