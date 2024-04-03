1.8K Agusan Sur residents get P9.1-M cash aid from DSWD

BUTUAN CITY: At least 1,838 residents of Agusan del Sur province hit by flooding last month benefited from the PHP9.1 million worth of assistance distributed under the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday. In a statement Wednesday, the Agusan del Sur provincial government said Governor Santiago Cane Jr. and Agusan del Sur 2nd District Rep. Eddiebong Plaza led the distribution of the cash aid to beneficiaries from 13 barangays in two towns of the province. In San Francisco municipality, 542 residents from Barangays Buenasuerte, Caimpugan, Ladgadan, Pasta, Santa Ana, and Tagapua were given PHP5,000 ECT assistance each. On the same day, some 1,296 individuals from Barangays Cabantao, Wasian, Novele, Tagbayagan, Bayugan 3, Sta. Cruz ug Maligaya also received the same amount of ECT aid each. "The ECT is an initiative of the DSWD to help families affected by calamities for their recovery," the statement said. The provincial government also acknowledged the DSWD in the Caraga Region for the augmentation it provided to the municipalities during the time of disaster. Source: Philippines News Agency