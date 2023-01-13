1.7K flood-hit residents in AgSur villages get relief goods

BUTUAN CITY: At least 1,716 families from two municipalities in Agusan del Sur province who were severely affected by flooding have received relief goods during the distribution activity conducted by the provincial government on Thursday.

The recipients are from Barangay Sabang Adgawan of La Paz town; and also the villages of Sabang Gibong, Maharlika and La Flora in Talacogon municipality.

“Flooding continues to affect the residents in the four barangays due to the weather disturbance,” the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said in a statement Friday.

Each family received 10 kilos of rice, one-fourth kilo of dried fish, assorted canned goods, noodles, and coffee, the PIO added.

Children of the affected residents were also provided with cereal drinks during the distribution led by Governor Santiago Cane Jr. and other top officials of the province.

The PIO said portions of Talacogon and La Paz towns were hit by floods due to the rising water level of major river systems in the area caused by heavy rains brought by a low pressure area (LPA).

As of 11:00 a.m Friday, the LPA was spotted 85 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and continues to bring moderate to heavy rains in several parts of the Caraga region.

