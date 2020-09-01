1.7K Covid-19 recoveries recorded in E. Visayas

At least 1,738 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in Eastern Visayas have recovered, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday night.

The number represents 57.87 percent of the region’s total confirmed cases since March at 3,003, DOH Eastern Visayas head Minerva Molon said in a press statement.

The region has 1,241 active cases under isolation and 24 reported deaths, she added.

“More than 80 percent of our patients are asymptomatic. The recorded deaths for the past five months are mostly senior citizens and those with comorbidities, such as kidney and cardiac diseases, hypertension, and diabetes, among others,” Molon said.

The region breached the 1,000 mark in total cases on August 4 and the number has increased three times due to reported community and virus transmission in certain areas.

Considered as high-risk areas for Covid-19 are Catbalogan City and the towns of Villareal, Basey, Pinabacdao, and Hinabangan, all in Samar, and Tacloban, Palo, Alangalang, and Tanauan, all in Leyte.

The regional health office also attributed the steady surge of cases to the arrival of more returning residents, including overseas Filipino workers and locally stranded individuals, mostly from Metro Manila and Cebu.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and the regional task force against Covid-19 in Eastern Visayas, approved a joint resolution last week, suspending the travel of LSIs bound for the region’s six provinces from September 1 to 30.

“There is now evidence of a more infectious strain of the virus as noted in the number of reported local cases for the past weeks. With this, I urged the public to immediately self-isolate if they experience flu-like symptoms and strictly follow the minimum health standards such as wearing a face mask, physical distancing, and hand hygiene, among others,” she added.

The regional office said new cases reported in the past few days involved health workers and front-liners.

Source: Philippines News Agency