﻿1.7K cops in W. Visayas to secure strategic areas for Holy Week

At least 1,700 personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will secure various strategic areas in Western Visayas during the observance of the Holy Week.

Cops will be deployed to man random checkpoints, establish police assistance desks, conduct mobile and detective patrols, and other crime prevention efforts to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration, the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO-6) said in a statement.

Lt. Col. Arnel Solis, the PRO-6 spokesperson, said in an interview on Monday the personnel will be fielded from the existing number of the lower police units aside from those assigned for routine patrol operations.

“We will fully deploy them starting Thursday,” Solis said.

He said people are expected to flock to churches, resorts, shopping malls, and transport terminals.

“Unit commanders will deploy personnel in identifiedstrategic areas to prevent the occurrence of crimes and to protect the public from falling victim tolawless elements,” he added.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Flynn Dongbo, PRO-6 Director, gave marching orders to all police units across the region to operationalize security and public safety plans and measures early and to tap assistance from the local government units, villages, and force multipliers.

“We appeal to those who will be traveling and leaving their homes to ensure that these are closed, no appliances are unattended, and avoid having real-time posting on social media of their whereabouts,” Dongbo said.

He also suggested having contact numbers of rescue groups and nearby fire stations and police units should there be a need for emergency assistance.

“It is our goal that everyone will enjoy and be safe during the entire Holy Week celebration,” Dongbo said.

