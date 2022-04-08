﻿1.5K police trainees tapped for poll duties in C. Luzon

At least 1,500 police officers undergoing mandatory and specialized training have been deployed to different provincial and city police offices in Central Luzon for election duties.

The police officers were turned over by the Regional Training Center 3 to Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) on Thursday as part of the security preparations for the forthcoming national and local elections on May 9.

Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay, regional director of PRO3, said the deployment of the police officers will complement the different police units in the region for election-related activities.

“Admittedly, we will be lacking organic personnel that will be deployed in different polling places, precincts, canvassing centers, and the checkpoints. They will go back to their training once the election is over,” Baccay said in a video interview.

He said the PRO3 was lacking some 800 personnel on duty for election-related activities.

“But with the augmentation of these 1,500 police officers, I think we have more than enough for the conduct of poll duties. All of them can be utilized in different functions and duties given by the Comelec (Commission on Elections) to the PNP (Philippine National Police,” Baccay added.

He said the deployment composed of recruits as well as senior officers is dedicated solely to ensuring successful elections in the region.

Meanwhile, Baccay thanked the political candidates and people in Central Luzon that so far there are no reported political-related incidents.

“Although historically, there was poll-related violence happened in Central Luzon. But as of now, there is no report of any election-related incident. Of course, political rivalries are always there. But again, at a point, hindi siya magkakaroon ng violence (there will be no violence) and nagpapasalamat ako sa ating mga (I am thankful to the) candidates for such maturity,” he added.

