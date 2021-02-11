1.27M kids in Central Luzon vaccinated vs. measles, polio

Some 1.27 million children in Central Luzon have been vaccinated since the start of the measles, rubella, and oral polio vaccine supplemental immunization activity last Feb. 1.

The Department of Health in Central Luzon (DOH-3) said on Wednesday that of the total 1,278,481 immunized children, some 586,216 were vaccinated against measles and 692,265 against polio.

The turnout represents 60.56 percent of the target coverage of the measles-rubella vaccination and 61.10 percent of bivalent oral polio vaccination.

DOH-3 regional director Cesar Cassion said the department will continue its efforts to vaccinate at least 95 percent of eligible children in Central Luzon until Feb. 28.

A total of 967,997 infants and children aged 9-59 months are targeted to be vaccinated with measles-rubella vaccine and 1,133,017 children aged 0-59 months with bivalent oral polio vaccine regardless of immunization status.

He said that strict observance of minimum health standards is being implemented by all health workers.

Such infection prevention control measures include wearing of face masks, use of alcohol-based hand-rubs between children, temperature checks, physical distancing, and daily screening of health workers.

Cassion urged all parents and caregivers of children under 5 years old, including those with private physicians or pediatricians, to take part in this campaign.

“Hinihikayat po naming ang mga magulang at tagapag-alaga na patuloy na suportahan ang ating kampanya kontra rubella, tigdas at polio. Dalhin na po natin ang ating mga anak sa health centers at vaccination posts sa takdang mga araw, nabakunahan man sila dati o hindi pa (We are encouraging parents and caregivers to continuously support our campaign against rubella, measles, and polio. Bring your children to the health centers and vaccination posts on the scheduled dates regardless if they were vaccinated before or not),” he said in a statement.

He emphasized that the vaccines were proven safe and effective.