1.1K Moises Padilla folks benefit from services caravan

A total of 1,132 residents in the far flung villages of Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental availed of government services during a caravan led by Mayor Ella Celestina Yulo Garcia on Tuesday.

The delivery of assistance from various government agencies was in line with the implementation of the Retooled Community Support Program to sustain the whole of nation approach in addressing the local communist armed conflict.

The government is looking for ways to bring services to the people, especially (those in) the upland barangays, Yulo Garcia said on Wednesday afternoon.

Accompanied by Vice Mayor Adrian Villaflor, she told her constituents that progress can be achieved only when there is peace.

Moises Padilla, situated in central Negros, is one of the province's insurgency hit localities.

In 2019, the municipality caught nationwide attention when it was placed by the Commission on Elections under its control, following an election related incident that claimed the lives of the mayor's younger brother and nephew.

Days before the May 13 elections, President Rodrigo Duterte himself visited the town to preside over a security meeting and call for a stop to violence.

A former vice mayor, Yulo Garcia, who defeated his uncle Magdaleno PeAa, started visiting and leading the delivery of government services to the underserved areas after she assumed as mayor.

On Tuesday, residents of Barangay Montilla and neighboring villages availed of free medical consultations and dental services, as well as medicines.

Some beneficiaries were able to enroll as members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., register as voters with the Commission on Elections, avail of birth and marriage certificate registration, and join the agriculture and agrarian reform consultation.

Others obtained certificates of ownership of large animals and also brought their animals for immunization and vitamin supply.

Seedlings of fruit bearing trees and vegetable seeds were also distributed. Several young boys underwent circumcision while youths and adults alike got a free massage and haircut.

Personnel of the Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, and Bureau of Fire Protection were among those who provided assistance.

The Office of 5th District Rep. Marilou Arroyo and Office of 5th District Board Member Rita Gatuslao also supported the services caravan together with the Provincial Health Office and concerned government agencies, such as the Comelec, PhilHealth, and the departments of health, agrarian reform, and interior.

