1.1K Bacolod residents get free authenticated birth certificates

BACOLOD CITY: Some 1,130 residents of this city without birth records have obtained security paper (SECPA) copies of their certificate of live birth for free under the Birth Registration Assistance Project (BRAP) of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). The birth documents, which are authenticated copies issued by the PSA, were distributed in rites held at the Bacolod City College Activity Center on Wednesday. In a statement on Thursday, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez underscored the importance of having a birth certificate as among the essential documents needed for various official transactions and requirements. "Congratulations to the beneficiaries for completing their birth registration process and receiving their SECPA," he added. The beneficiaries included residents from various villages such Alijis, Estefania, Felisa and Mansilingan. Benitez led the distribution rites together with city civil registrar Hermilo Paoyon, PSA-Negros Occidental chief statistical specialist John Campomanes and regi stration officer II Edwin Guiking. Those who were not able to claim the SECPA copies of their birth certificates on Wednesday can file a request at the Office of the Civil Registrar. The BRAP allows the late registration of the birth records of individuals who belong to marginalized communities, indigenous people, Muslim Filipinos, the poorest sector of the country, senior citizens and those who are currently living outside of their birthplace. Those who want to complete the late registration process are required to submit the minimum documents, including a negative omnibus certification issued by PSA and an accomplished affidavit for delayed registration of birth at the back of the certificate of live birth. Also needed are an affidavit of two disinterested persons, a certificate of indigency issued by the barangay head, and any proof of identity such as a barangay certification, driver's license, or other applicable documents. Source: Philippines News Agency