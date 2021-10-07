﻿Zubiri, Mark Villar join Senate race

Reelectionist Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri on Wednesday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on the sixth day of the filing period at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Pasay City.

The lawmaker was accompanied by his wife Aubrey when he filed his COC as an independent candidate, just like when he ran in the 2016 polls.

Zubiri added that although he is an independent aspirant, he was adopted by the parties of presidential aspirants Senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, and is also wishing to be adopted by other parties.

“They are my friends. I have no enemies. They are good as far as I am concerned and I could work with everyone so hopefully they adopt me as well,” he said.

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Mark Villar filed his COC for senator under the Nacionalista Party (NP). He was accompanied by his wife, Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar.

Villar did not grant an interview with reporters as he immediately left the venue after submitting his COC.

Villar served as congressman of the lone district of Las Piñas from 2010 to 2016. He won for a third term in the 2016 polls but resigned after he was appointed as DPWH Secretary by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Former Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago, also filed the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) of the Malasakit Movement partylist. She is the group’s first nominee.

Since the start of the filing of COCs on October 1, the running total of aspirants for national positions who have filed their COCs are as follows: president — 26; vice president — eight; senator — 48; and party-list representative — 74.

Source: Philippines News Agency